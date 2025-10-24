PSX dips below 164,000 mark amid selling pressure

PSX drops 1,100.4 points to 163,490.37 amid selling pressure as investors book profits on the last trading day of the week. The market saw a decline of 0.67% with total trading volume of 1.5bn shares.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bears continue to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday amid selling pressure as investors seeks to book profits on last day of the trading week.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has lost 1,100.4 points to drop to 163,490.37 points, marking a negative change of 0.67 percent.

Experts said the today’s trading reflected that many market participants are taking profits off the table. The selling pressure was largely attributed to investors adjusting their portfolios in anticipation of the week’s close.

A day earlier, the bourse witnessed a massive decline, losing 1,962.87 points, a negative change of 1.18 percent, closing at 164,590.41 points against 166,553.28 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 474 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 147 recorded gains, 291 sustained losses, and 36 remained unchanged.

The total trading volume was 1,504.58 million shares compared to 1,568.82 million shares on Wednesday, while the traded value decreased to Rs49.52 billion from Rs55.06 billion. The market capitalization also declined to Rs18.99 trillion from Rs19.21 trillion.

