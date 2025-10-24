Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $19.85 billion

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $19.85 billion as of 17 October 2025. The reserves held by the State Bank rose to $14.46 billion, while commercial banks' reserves grew to $5.4bn.

SBP’s FX reserves increased by $14 million to $14,455.2 million during the week ended on 17 October 2025, the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also increased by $28.6 million to $5,398.3 million, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 10, 2025, were $19,810.5 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves of $14,440.8 million while the commercial banks held $5,369.7 million.