Pakistan highlights mining investment potential at Sydney conference

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ali Pervez Malik highlighted investment opportunities in the country’s mineral sector, said an official statement on Thursday, as he met officials from Saudi Arabia, Sweden and France on the sidelines of a major international conference in Sydney, Australia.

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, one of the world’s largest gatherings for the global mining, resources and energy industries, brings together government leaders, investors and companies to explore partnerships and sustainable development opportunities.

Mining and minerals have emerged as priority sectors for Pakistan as the government seeks to attract international companies under its broader strategy of shifting toward export-led growth.

Malik used the forum to promote Pakistan’s mineral potential and while specifically urging Saudi entrepreneurs to explore the area.

“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a long-standing friendship and a bond of sincere goodwill,” he said after meeting Saudi Vice Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources Engineer Khalid Al-Mudaifer, according to the statement.

“We welcome Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral and mining sectors.”

In separate meetings, Malik interacted with Sweden’s State Secretary for International Development Diana Jansse and France’s Interministerial Delegate for Strategic Minerals and Metals Supply Benjamin Gallezot, with discussions focused on cooperation and potential investment in Pakistan’s mining value chain.

Pakistan is believed to hold untapped mineral reserves worth around $6 trillion, including copper, gold, lithium, coal, rock salt and iron ore.

Despite this, the mineral sector contributes only about 3.2 percent to national GDP, and mineral exports account for less than 0.1 percent of global trade in those commodities.

Malik also met World Bank Operations Manager for the Pacific Region Naveed Naqvi at the Pakistani Consulate in Sydney and later held talks with members of the Pakistani business community based in Australia.

He said Pakistan’s recent policy reforms and improvements in its credit ratings reflected growing confidence in the country’s economic direction.

“Overseas Pakistanis have always played an important role in strengthening the national economy,” he added.