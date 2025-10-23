PM unveils package to provide Rs22.98 per unit electricity to industry, agri sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces a three-year Roshan Economy Electricity Package offering subsidized electricity at Rs 22.98 per unit for industry and agriculture, from Nov 2025 to Oct 2028.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced a package to provide additional electricity to the industry and agriculture sectors at a subsidized rate of Rs 22.98 per unit for the next three years.

The prime minister announced the Roshan Economy Electricity Package during a meeting with a delegation of experts from the industry and agriculture sectors, as well as representatives of the business community.

To be implemented from November 2025 to October 2028, the package will significantly reduce the current per-unit electricity price of Rs 34 for the industrial sector and Rs 38 for the agricultural sector to Rs 22.98 per unit for both.

The prime minister told the delegation members that the financial impact of the package would not be borne by domestic consumers or any other sector.

Appreciating the efforts of Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari and his team in preparing the package, he said that the uplift of the industry and agriculture sectors was crucial for economic development as well as the creation of employment opportunities.

The prime minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to enhance the competitiveness of the industry and the agriculture sectors in the region and to facilitate business.

Referring to last year’s winter package, he said the industrial and agricultural sectors had utilized 410 gigawatts of additional electricity, which boosted industrial operations and exports, besides creating employment opportunities.

“The journey from economic crisis to stability was undoubtedly challenging, but it was made possible through the hard work of the economic team and your cooperation. The development of the industrial and agricultural sectors will rid the country of loans,” he remarked.

Highlighting the improved economic indicators owing to prudent policies, the prime minister called for more relentless efforts and cooperation to achieve the goal of an economically prosperous Pakistan.