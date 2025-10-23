Balochistan plans to digitalise agriculture sector

A workshop organised by the Board of Revenue marked the beginning of what officials described as a new revolution in agriculture.

QUETTA (APP) - The Balochistan government Wednesday initiated a major digital transformation in its agricultural sector, aiming to modernise revenue systems and enhance support for farmers.

The session focused on streamlining access to credit, simplifying tax payments, and integrating digital tools to boost productivity and provincial revenue.

Officials presented several initiatives designed to align Balochistan’s agriculture sector with modern standards. A newly launched mobile application enables farmers to pay income tax quickly and conveniently. In partnership with Habib Bank Limited, the government has introduced mechanisms to facilitate easy loan access for farmers.

A streamlined system will be implemented to simplify credit applications and approvals, reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Participants emphasized that these reforms are critical to unlocking the full potential of Balochistan’s agriculture sector, often referred to as the fruit basket of Pakistan.

The digital overhaul is expected to improve farmer livelihoods and significantly boost provincial revenue.

“These steps will not only uplift our farmers but also benefit the broader population,” officials added.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Senior Member Qamar Dashti distributed certificates of appreciation to newly appointed personnel, acknowledging their dedication to the reform agenda.

Participants praised the government’s efforts, unanimously agreeing that the initiatives represent a transformative moment for agriculture in Balochistan—one that promises long-term prosperity for farmers and citizens alike.