Customs foil bids to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Customs Department in Karachi has foiled multiple attempts to illegally import Indian-origin goods by falsely declaring their country of origin, in violation of national trade laws, said a statement circulated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) seized the consignments, including textile machinery, power distribution units and garnet mesh, which had been shipped from third countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye but were found to bear “Made in India” markings upon inspection.

“The Collectorate has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against importers involved in misdeclaration and the illegal import of banned goods,” the statement said. “Such malpractices not only violate national trade laws but also pose risks to fair trade and national interests.”

In the first case, customs officers intercepted a shipment of textile machinery declared as Chinese-origin but found to be manufactured in India. The goods, valued at Rs 24.22 million ($87,000), were stopped before clearance, the statement said.

Subsequent inspections at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and off-dock terminals led to three more seizures.

One shipment of textile machinery, valued at Rs 16.6 million ($60,000), had its manufacturer’s plates removed but still bore the name of a well-known Indian brand.

Another, a power distribution unit, carried tampered labels but had a visible “Made in India” mark on its main panel.

A smaller consignment of garnet mesh declared as Turkish-origin was also found to contain packaging printed with Indian markings, with an assessed value of Rs 154,000 ($550).

“The Customs Department will continue to maintain heightened vigilance and enforce the law rigorously to curb any attempts to bypass import regulations,” the statement said.