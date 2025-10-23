FinMin says climate change, population growth blocking Pakistan from becoming $3trillion economy

The minister said that climate change was no longer “an academic discussion,” pointing out that people were suffering its effects in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday sounded alarm at Pakistan’s rising population and the disastrous climate change effects being suffered by the country, saying that these two reasons could prevent Pakistan from becoming a $3 trillion economy.

“So when we say that we are a $411 billion economy that can be a $3 trillion economy, there are two reasons that can derail us,” Aurangzeb said during an interview with a TV channel.

“One is climate change and the second is population. Population growth.”

The minister said that climate change was no longer “an academic discussion,” pointing out that people were suffering its effects in Pakistan. He highlighted the worsening smog situation in the eastern city of Lahore and the recent floods in Pakistan as evidence of the worsening impacts of climate change.

He said the government had estimated that the economy would grow at 4.2 percent before floods wreaked havoc in the country.

“There is no doubt now that at least 0.4-0.5 percent at least are going to be shaved off,” Aurangzeb said.

The minister said eighty percent of the damage inflicted by the recent floods had been suffered by the eastern Punjab province, where the agriculture sector, primarily the rice and cotton-producing regions, had been impacted.

Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik to devise a 300-day plan to mitigate the effects of climate change.

When asked why certain multinationals like Proctor and Gamble and Microsoft were leaving Pakistan while others such as Shell plc., TotalEnergies SE and some pharmaceutical firms were divesting their shares in the country, the minister said global companies at times make their own “participation choices.”

“These global companies make decisions on their participation regarding which clients to stay with, which products to stay with and in which countries to remain,” Aurangzeb said.

The finance minister pointed out that while some multinationals had exited Pakistan, others had also started their operations in the country.

“You have seen in the energy sector that Aramco and Wafi [Energy] have arrived,” Aurangzeb said. “You can see there are some shifts also taking place, such as the West to East shift.”