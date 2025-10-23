FinMin says economic strategy now rests on deep structural reforms

Finance Minister outlined the government’s steady progress in restoring fiscal and external stability, achieving a stable currency and moderating inflation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to macroeconomic stability, structural reforms, and investor facilitation during a meeting with a delegation of German investors and businessmen led by German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting, the Finance Minister outlined the government’s steady progress in restoring fiscal and external stability, achieving a stable currency and moderating inflation, and securing renewed confidence from international financial institutions and credit rating agencies.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s economic strategy now rests on deep structural reforms — particularly in taxation, energy, privatisation, and public finance — aimed at building a sustainable and competitive economy.

Highlighting improving investor sentiment, ongoing privatisation efforts, and plans to re-enter international capital markets, Senator Aurangzeb invited the German business community to explore the growing opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors, especially technology, energy, and manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, the Finance Minister appreciated the role of the Pakistan-based AHK German Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in bringing together both established and new German investors to explore Pakistan’s evolving business landscape.

He briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic progress and reform momentum, sharing insights from his recent visit to Washington D.C., where he attended the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings and held extensive discussions with multilateral institutions, global investors, credit rating agencies, and international counterparts.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted that Pakistan continues to consolidate its gains on the macroeconomic stability front.

The currency remains stable, foreign exchange reserves currently provide about two and a half months of import cover and are projected to reach three months by the end of the fiscal year.

Inflation is expected to remain within the range of 5 to 7 percent for the ongoing fiscal year, supported by a downward trend in the policy rate.

He underscored that Pakistan’s economic progress has been externally validated by three major credit rating agencies including Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s all of which have upgraded the country’s outlook in recent months.

The Minister emphasised that Pakistan’s economic stabilization must be accompanied by deep structural reforms in key areas, including taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises, privatisation, and public finance.

He stated that broadening and deepening the tax base remains a top priority, with the tax-to-GDP ratio targeted to increase from 10.2% to 11% this fiscal year, and up to 13% in the coming years.

On the energy sector, Senator Aurangzeb stressed the government’s commitment to sustainable reform and privatisation aimed at reducing losses and improving recoveries.