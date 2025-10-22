Govt plans major power tariff cut for industrial and agricultural consumers

Relief package to lower electricity rates by up to Rs14 per unit for the next three years; Prime Minister to announce the plan soon

ISLAMABAD () – The government is all set to roll out a long-term relief package for industrial and agricultural consumers, aiming to bring down electricity prices significantly for the next three years.

According to official sources, the Power Division has finalized a plan that proposes a reduction of up to Rs14 per unit in electricity tariffs. Under the new package, power rates for agricultural and industrial sectors are expected to be fixed at around Rs23.50 per unit.

At present, agricultural users pay Rs38 per unit, while industrial consumers pay Rs34 per unit. The proposed rates are therefore expected to provide substantial relief and help reduce production costs across both sectors.

Sources further revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make the formal announcement in the coming days after reviewing and approving the package.

As per the proposed structure, those consuming additional electricity will be charged between Rs22 and Rs23.50 per unit, depending on usage levels.