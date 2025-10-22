PSX closes in the red after volatile session

KSE-100 Index slips by 793 points after early gains of over 500 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) went through a rollercoaster session on Tuesday, with the market swinging between gains and losses before finally ending in the red.

At the start of the trading day, investors showed strong buying interest, pushing the KSE-100 Index up by more than 500 points, touching an intraday high of 167,984 points.

However, the momentum didn’t last long. As the session wore on, profit-taking and selling pressure dragged the index down, wiping out early gains. The market eventually closed 793 points lower, settling at 166,553 points.

A day earlier, the benchmark index had posted an impressive gain of 1,103 points, closing at 167,346 points.

Market watchers said investors decided to book profits after recent rallies, while concerns over global market trends and political uncertainty also weighed on sentiment.