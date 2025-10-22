FinMin Aurangzeb says Pakistan has made significant progress on economic front

“Pakistan's economic achievements have also been appreciated at the global level. Three major international rating agencies improved Pakistan's credit rating.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan has achieved a significant success on economic front, with single digit inflation rate.

Giving an interview to Chinese media, the finance minister said that economic stability and foreign exchange reserves have improved, adding current foreign exchange reserves are sufficient for two and a half months of imports.

“Pakistan's economic achievements have also been appreciated at the global level. Three major international rating agencies improved Pakistan's credit rating. The country's GDP grew by 3 per cent in the last fiscal year, and the target for this year was a growth of more than 4 percent,” the minister said.

He said floods affect some developments, but the current fiscal year will achieve a growth rate of 3.5 per cent.

Significant progress has been made in the second phase of CPEC. Agreements were recently signed on 24 joint projects in Beijing, and new investment opportunities are also under consideration, the FinMin added.

