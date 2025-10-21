Karachi Airport runway to remain closed for three hours daily over next 20 days

A runway at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport will stay closed for three hours daily from November 5 to 24 for taxiway construction.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to close one of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport runways for three hours daily over the next 20 days.

According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the PCAA, runway 7R/25L will remain closed from November 5 to November 24 to allow construction work for a new taxiway. The closure will take place daily from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The notice also mentioned that the runway will still be available for VVIP flights or emergency landings if required.

Airport authorities said the temporary closure is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade and improve air traffic operations at Pakistan’s busiest airport.

