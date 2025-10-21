Nepra slashes K-Electric's base tariff by Rs7.60 per unit

Decision covers all four segments — generation, transmission, distribution, and supply

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday reduced K-Electric’s average base tariff by Rs7.60 per unit.

NEPRA announced its decision on K-Electric’s generation, transmission, and supply tariff revision requests, bringing the average tariff down from Rs39.97 to Rs32.37 per unit. The decision covers all four segments — generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

According to NEPRA officials, the previous decision regarding “Right of Claims” remains unchanged, meaning consumers will still bear a burden of Rs50 billion under this category.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for K-Electric stated that the company is reviewing NEPRA’s detailed decision.

The spokesperson added that the ruling covers several aspects of K-Electric’s generation, transmission, distribution, and supply businesses, and that the company will pursue all available legal options in this regard.