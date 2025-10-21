PSX soars above 167,000 points as bulls drive market rally

PSX extended gains on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 index rising 971.10 points to 167,214, up 0.58%. Investor sentiment improved after the Pakistan-Afghanistan tension agreement

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended gains on Tuesday as a recent agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan to end tensions has lifted investor sentiments.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 971.10 points to climb to 167,214 points, marking a positive change of 0.58 percent compared to previous close of 166,242.90 points.

A day earlier, to stock market also witnessed a bullish trend, as the benchmark index gained 2,436.68 points, showing a positive change of 1.49 percent, closing at 166,242.90 points against 163,806.22 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,478,593,838 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,978,654,033 shares on the previous day, while the total value of shares traded stood at Rs51.871 billion against Rs36.992 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 485 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, of which 289 recorded gains, 156 sustained losses, while 40 remained unchanged.

