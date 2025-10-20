Tomato prices skyrocket across Pakistan, hitting Rs500 per kg in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Inflation was already out of control — and now skyrocketing tomato prices have added to the public’s woes, with rates reaching up to Rs500 per kilogram.

In Lahore, wholesale markets are witnessing an unprecedented surge in tomato prices, now touching Rs500 per kg, leaving citizens deeply distressed. Supply in the city’s markets has dropped by nearly 50%, keeping prices on a sharp upward trend.

Rawalpindi

In Rawalpindi, tomato prices are also soaring, with retail rates nearly double the official prices. While the government rate ranges between Rs130 and Rs175 per kg, tomatoes are being sold in markets for as high as Rs450 per kg. Shopkeepers claim they can only sell cheaply if they buy cheaply — “when the wholesale price is high, we can’t sell at government rates,” they argue.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, the steep rise in tomato prices has also caused serious hardship for residents. Although the official price is fixed at Rs330 per kg, tomatoes are being sold in the market for between Rs400 and Rs450 per kg.

Quetta

In Quetta, prices have also hit the roof. Tomatoes that were once sold for Rs50–80 per kg are now priced at up to Rs350 per kg. In different areas of the city, tomatoes are selling between Rs250 and Rs350 per kg. Citizens lament that inflation has already broken their backs — and the recent surge in tomato prices has made life even more difficult.

