Pakistan Stock Market kicks off week with 700-point surge

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index climbing 709.70 points to reach 164,515.91.

It marks a positive change of 0.43 percent compared to the previous close of 163,806.21 points.

Investor sentiment appears upbeat as the index touched an intraday high of 165,348.04 during early trading hours.

The gains reflect renewed investor confidence amid easing macroeconomic concerns and improved market liquidity.

In previous session, the KSE-100 index witnessed bearish trend as it lost 638.50 points, showing a negative change of 0.39 percent, closing at 163,806.22 points against 164,444.72 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,978,654,033 shares were traded during the day compared to 3,078,369,285 shares on the previous day, while the total value of shares traded stood at Rs36.992 billion against Rs50.608 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, of which 166 recorded gains and 277 sustained losses, while the share prices of 40 companies remained unchanged.

