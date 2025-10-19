Special unit to be set up in Punjab Revenue Authority to boost tax collection

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on revenue collection which was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special unit will be set up within the Punjab Revenue Authority with an aim to enhance tax collection, improve efficiency, broaden the tax base, and ensure better compliance across the province.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting on revenue collection which was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The special unit will include field officers, tax consultants, legal experts, and data analysts.

It was decided to expand the jurisdiction of the authority to 30 districts, besides approval was granted for the recruitment of 130 enforcement officers within the authority.

Chief Minister Maryam set a deadline of October 30 for the expansion of the Revenue Authority to all districts.

As part of efforts to increase revenue collection in Punjab, a proposal to include 19 new sectors in the tax net was reviewed.

Additional responsibilities related to the authority have been assigned to additional deputy commissioners (general) in the districts.

The authority has also launched a facilitation app to assist taxpayers.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of transparency in tax revenue, instructing officials not to harass honest taxpayers.