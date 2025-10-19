FinMin Aurangzeb terms talks with IMF, World Bank constructive

The finance minister said meetings with American and other international institutions remained positive, adding the US companies had wanted to invest in different sectors in Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said dialogue with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group have been constructive.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the finance minister said meetings with American and other international institutions remained positive, adding the US companies had wanted to invest in different sectors in Pakistan.

“Views were exchanged on reforms at staff-level meeting IMF. Pakistan will get ample opportunities for progress with the investment of Chinese companies,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

He continued his engagements on the fifth day of his visit to Washington DC, where he is attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

During a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, the minister recalled the Prime Minister’s productive engagement with him during the UN General Assembly session, said a news release.

He briefed the president on the government’s flood response and appreciated the Bank’s support following the completion of the post-flood damage assessment.

Senator Aurangzeb endorsed the proposal of utilizing technology platforms and cooperatives to reach small farmers and thanked the World Bank for its technical assistance in developing Pakistan’s Tariff Policy.

He also apprised the President of the Memoranda of Understanding signed with provinces for the implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) and requested additional support under the IDA window in view of reduced allocations.

Both sides also discussed adopting a holistic approach to reforms in the gas and power sectors.

The finance minister also met with Baroness Jenny Chapman UK Minister for International Development and Africa, and expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom’s longstanding development partnership with Pakistan.

He acknowledged the UK’s continued support for the development of the Digital Dashboard and underscored the importance of greater stakeholder consultation in project selection and implementation, as well as enhanced visibility for off-budget initiatives.

Later, Senator Aurangzeb participated in a high-level event titled “Financing in a Fragmented World”, where he outlined the global growth headwinds anticipated for 2025–26, including rising trade barriers and falling energy prices.

In his remarks, he noted that the global economy had proven more resilient than projected earlier in 2025, despite reciprocal tariffs imposed in recent months.

