Pakistan's LSM grows by 4.44pc in July–Aug

ISLAMABAD (Mudassir Ali Rana) – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released its latest report, revealing a 4.44% increase in large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output during the first two months of the fiscal year, July to August 2025.

According to the data, 12 major industrial sectors showed positive growth, while 11 sectors witnessed a decline. In August 2025, industrial production rose by 0.54% compared to August 2024. However, when compared to July 2025, production dipped by 2.75%.

Key contributors to this overall growth included the food, tobacco, apparel, cement, and automobile sectors. The automobile sector grew by 1.83%, apparel by 0.84%, and the food sector recorded a 1.02% increase from July to August.

Meanwhile, marginal declines were observed in sectors such as fabricated metals, petroleum products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and furniture. Petroleum production fell by 0.21%, while iron and steel output dropped by 0.16%. Other declines included furniture at 0.17%, beverages at 0.15%, chemicals at 0.13%, and pharmaceuticals at 0.11%.

The report reflects mixed momentum in Pakistan's industrial landscape, with modest sector-specific improvements contributing to overall positive growth despite localized slowdowns.

