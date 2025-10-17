Rupee holds firm as dollar continues to slip in interbank market

The Pakistani rupee gained slight ground against the US dollar on Friday, as the greenback dropped by one paisa to close at Rs281.10 in the interbank market

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Friday, extending its winning streak for another day in the interbank market.

According to the latest figures, the dollar slipped by one paisa, closing at Rs281.10 at the end of the trading session. On Thursday, it had finished slightly higher at Rs281.11.

Currency dealers said the rupee’s consistent performance reflects improved market confidence, supported by steady inflows, stronger reserves, and tight fiscal discipline.

Experts noted that while the daily movement appears small, the continued downward trend in the dollar rate signals a more stable economic outlook and better supply-demand balance in the foreign exchange market.