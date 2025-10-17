Mari Petroleum strikes oil and gas in Sindh's Ghotki district

Mari Petroleum has discovered oil and gas reserves in Dherki, Sindh. Initial testing shows 305 barrels of oil and 3 million cubic feet of gas daily.

GHOTKI, SINDH (Web Desk) - Mari Petroleum has announced a significant discovery of oil and gas reserves in the city of Dherki, located in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

According to an official press release, the discovery was made through the Mari Ghazij CFB-1 exploration well. Mari Petroleum operates the well under 100% ownership within the Mari Development and Production Lease.

The company reported that the CFB-1 Well was drilled targeting hydrocarbon-rich zones. During testing, the well produced approximately 305 barrels of oil per day and 3 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Mari Petroleum also stated that it operates Pakistan’s largest gas field in Dherki and currently holds nearly 30% market share, making it the country’s leading gas producer.

This new discovery is expected to further boost local production, reduce energy import dependence, and strengthen Pakistan’s energy security.



