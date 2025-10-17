Pakistan seeks China's support for membership in New Development Bank

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan has sought China’s support for securing membership in the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Liao Min, Deputy Finance Minister of China, in Washington DC.

The ,inister briefed Liao Min on the recently concluded Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), terming it an external validation of the government’s ongoing economic reform agenda. He also apprised him of the latest developments regarding the issuance of the Panda Bond in the Chinese market.

Aurangzeb welcomed enhanced investment from Chinese enterprises in key sectors including information and communication technology, agriculture, industry, and minerals.

The finance minister expressed gratitude to the Office of the Executive Director, IMF, for extending full support to Pakistan during recent Board meetings.

He also extended an invitation to Deputy Finance Minister Liao Min to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

