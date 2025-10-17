PSX plunges over 300 points amid profit-taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shows a cautious decline with the index at 164,096.19, down by 0.21%. Profit-taking prevails after an early gain. The market saw 3.07 billion shares traded on Friday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is experiencing a cautious tone on Friday as shares have seen modest decline amid profit-taking by investors on last business day.

As of now, the index stands at 164,096.19, down by 348.52 points or 0.21% from the previous close of 164,444.71 points.

In the early session, the KSE-100 index gained 586 points to reach 165,030.82 before the bears started taking control of the trading floor.

A day earlier, the PSX turned around to bearish trend on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 1,241.66 points, showing a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 164,444.72 points.

A total of 3,078,369,285 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,528,361,133 shares on the previous day, while the total value of shares traded stood at Rs50.608 billion against Rs68.604 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, of which 174 recorded gains and 269 sustained losses, while the share prices of 41 companies remained unchanged.

