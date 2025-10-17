Pakistan, Sudan discuss direct shipping line to boost trade, connectivity

Chaudhry welcomed the proposal and said Pakistan was ready to assist Sudan in modernizing its ports

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan has offered technical support to Sudan for modernisation of its maritime infrastructure to enhance regional trade and connectivity, the Pakistani maritime affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The statement came after Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry’s meeting with Sudan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Several landlocked African nations including Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR), Ethiopia and Uganda, rely on Sudan’s Red Sea ports, particularly Port Sudan, for access to global trade routes.

Chaudhry and Ambassador Siddig discussed cooperation in maritime development, port modernization and industrial ventures as well as opportunities in logistics improvement and technology-driven port operations.

“Ambassador Siddig said Khartoum was keen to establish a direct shipping line with Pakistani ports to strengthen trade and logistics links between the two countries,” the Pakistani maritime affairs ministry said.

“He noted that a dedicated route could cut transport costs and improve supply chain connectivity between East Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.”

Chaudhry welcomed the proposal and said Pakistan was ready to assist Sudan in modernizing its ports.

“We are shifting our ports onto AI-based systems to improve efficiency and reduce operational delays,” he said, adding that Pakistan could help Sudan adopt similar technologies.

“We can assist Sudan in equipping its ports with AI, particularly Port Sudan, which handles about 90 percent of the country’s international trade.”

Pakistan has taken a number of measures to modernize its ports and customs systems to improve efficiency, speed up cargo handling and facilitate businesses engaged in imports and exports.

The minister Sudan could benefit from Pakistan’s experience in automation, smart logistics and digital port management, pointing out the potential for wider regional trade through Sudan.

“Sudan can serve as a key trade hub connecting Pakistan with Central Asia, East Africa, and beyond,” he added.