Traders, religious groups, and civil society reject strike call

Religious leaders, traders, and civil society in Lahore have rejected TLP’s strike call, condemning violent protests, road blockages, and unnecessary disruption

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Traders, religious scholars, and members of civil society have outright rejected the strike call for Friday, condemning Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s protests.

In their joint statements, leaders from various sectors said that road blockages and property damage are anti-people acts that only add to public misery. They called the timing and place of protest highly inappropriate.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said strikes cause huge financial losses, adding that the business community will not be part of any shutdown.

Trader Umar Butt confirmed that all business activities will continue as usual, noting that Pakistan is emerging as a strong nation after defeating India.

Religious leaders including Hafiz Amir Hamza Rafi, Maulana Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ramzan Pirzada, and Maulana Haq Nawaz also said it is neither Islamic nor ethical to pressure the government through force. They emphasized that peace has returned to Gaza and that such protests at this time are misplaced.

Zia-ul-Haq Qasim Khan Baloch added that blocking roads and disrupting public life is illegal and immoral, causing hardship to patients and travelers. He urged TLP to end its protest and let the public breathe easy.