Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan as global prices keep climbing

Gold prices hit record highs in Pakistan and globally, with 24-karat gold reaching Rs442,800 per tola amid strong demand, global price hikes, and currency pressure.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Gold prices in Pakistan have smashed all previous records, hitting an all-time high as global prices continue to surge.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs1,900 per tola, reaching a historic level of Rs442,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,629, touching Rs379,629 for the first time ever.

In the international market, the yellow metal also kept climbing, gaining $19 to reach $4,217 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market stayed steady.

The price of silver stood firm at Rs5,337 per tola and Rs4,575 per 10 grams, while in the global market, silver remained unchanged at $52.50 per ounce.

Jewellers say rising global demand, a weaker rupee, and investor uncertainty are driving the rally, pushing gold prices through the roof.