Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to step up trade and investment ties as finance ministers meet in Washington

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia vowed to strengthen economic and investment ties as their finance ministers met in Washington, discussing privatisation progress, IMF reforms, and future strategic ties

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in Washington to discuss ways to boost trade relations and private investment between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the role of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in supporting joint ventures and investment projects.

Aurangzeb briefed the Saudi minister on the progress of Pakistan’s ongoing privatization drive, including the sale of national airline and airport operations, saying the government is determined to put its economic house in order.

He also sought Saudi support for Pakistan’s infrastructure projects, emphasizing that the country is committed to the IMF’s reform agenda and is taking concrete steps to stabilize the economy on solid footing.

Both finance ministers agreed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share more than traditional friendship, their ties are growing into a strategic economic partnership with vast potential to explore and expand in the years ahead.