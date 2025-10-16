PSX maintains bullish momentum, gains over 600 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its gaining momentum on Thursday as the staff-level agreement for $1.2 billion in loans between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have lifted investor confidence.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index saw an increase of 685.25 points to reach 166,371.63 points, marking an increase of 0.41 percent compared to previous close of 165,686.38 points.

A day earlier, the benchmark index gained 210.36 points, showing a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 165,686.38 points.

A total of 1,528,361,133 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,179,987,121 shares the previous day, while the total value of shares traded stood at Rs68.604 billion against Rs59.201 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 489 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, of which 249 recorded gains and 204 sustained losses, while the share prices of 36 companies remained unchanged.

