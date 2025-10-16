Pakistan committed to reform agenda in key sectors: FinMin

He expressed satisfaction over the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) reached with IMF, and affirmed that the government was committed to staying the course on reforms

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government commitment to staying the course on reforms in the taxation, energy, State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and privatization.

While addressing the MENAP Ministers and Governors Meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings, Senator Aurangzeb underlined that the country had achieved macro-economic stabilization, said a news release.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) reached with IMF, and affirmed that the government was committed to staying the course on reforms in the taxation, energy, SOEs and privatization.

The minister also highlighted digital transformation journey of the country and Tariff Policy of the government aimed at increasing competitiveness and boosting exports.

He invited investments in minerals, mining, digital infrastructure, agriculture, oil & gas and pharma sectors in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also participated in the Citi Macro Forum organized by Citibank, which was also attended by Secretary Finance and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Addressing the Forum, the minister briefed investors on the developments on the fiscal, monetary and external front.

He also underlined that positive momentum had been underpinned by effective stabilization measures, structural reforms, and tight monetary management.

The minister highlighted successful negotiation of trade agreement with the United States, and further shared that the Staff Level Agreement had been reached with IMF.

He also addressed questions of the investors during the Q&A session.