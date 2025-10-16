Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.66 per litre

A notification has been issued; the new price of petrol has been set at Rs263.2 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has issued a notification with regard to new prices of petroleum.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a reduction in the prices of petrol by Rs5.66 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance has also issued a notification to reduce the prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification, a reduction of Rs 5.66 per litre in the price of petrol has been approved and the new price of petrol has been set at Rs 263.2 per litre.

A reduction of Rs1.39 per litre in the price of diesel has been approved, with the new price of diesel set at Rs275. 41 per litre.

The price of kerosene has been reduced by Rs 3.26 per liter to Rs 181.71 per litre.

The price of light diesel oil has been set at Rs 162.76 after a decrease of Rs 2.74 per litre.

It should be noted that the reduction in the prices of petroleum products has been announced for the next 15 days.