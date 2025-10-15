In-focus

Gold prices hit record high as rates surge by Rs5,800 per tola

Gold prices soar globally and locally, reaching record highs as international rates jump $58 per ounce and local prices surge.

KARACHI – The rise in gold prices continues unabated, reaching a record high today after another increase.

In the international bullion market on Wednesday, the price of gold per ounce surged sharply by $58 to a new all-time high of $4,198.

Following the global trend, local gold markets also saw a significant rise, with the price of 24-karat gold increasing by Rs5,800 per tola to a record Rs440,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs4,972 to a new peak of Rs378,000 locally.
 

