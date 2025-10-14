NEPRA increases electricity tariff across country

NEPRA raises electricity prices by 8 paisa per unit nationwide, including Karachi, under August's adjustment; to reflect in October bills.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The electricity prices have been increased across the country, including Karachi, under the head of monthly adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), electricity rates have been increased by 8 paisa per unit across Pakistan, including Karachi, as part of the monthly fuel adjustment.

The notification states that the price hike was made under the August 2025 monthly adjustment and, as per government policy guidelines, will also apply to K-Electric consumers.

It further mentions that the recovery from consumers will be made in October bills, while the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had initially requested a 19 paisa per unit increase for August’s adjustment.

On September 29, NEPRA had reserved its decision on the request to further increase electricity prices nationwide.

