Petrol prices likely to drop in Pakistan

Petrol prices in Pakistan may drop by Rs6.10, diesel by Rs0.97, and kerosene by Rs2.75 in the upcoming review. International oil prices fell amid US-China trade tensions and weaker market fundamentals

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government is likely to decrease the petroleum prices in its upcoming fortnightly review for October 2025.

The petrol price is expected to drop by Rs6.10 per litre while the high speed diesel rate may see a slight dip of 97 paisa.

The Kerosene oil and light speed diesel prices are likely to decline by Rs2.75 and Rs1.64 per litre in Pakistan.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a summary to the Petroleum Division this evening. The Ministry of Finance will announce the new prices after having consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, oil prices reversed early gains and fell on Tuesday in international market amid uncertainty about trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world's top two economies, and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) flagged weaker fundamentals.

Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1.6%, to $62.31 a barrel by 0817 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also down 1.6%, or 95 cents, at $58.54. Both contracts were near a five-month low.

