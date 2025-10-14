President stresses economic cooperation among Pakistan, Turkiye, Azerbaijan

He was speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr during a meeting with Dr. Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday underscored the importance of strengthening trilateral economic cooperation among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan to enhance regional connectivity, trade, and prosperity.

He was speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr during a meeting with Dr. Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Sahiba Gafarova, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present, a Presidency’s news release said.

Welcoming the visiting dignitaries, President Zardari said Pakistan deeply values its close and brotherly relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which are built on shared faith, mutual trust, and a collective vision for regional peace and progress.

The president congratulated the visiting Speakers on the successful conclusion of the Third Trilateral Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, terming it a reflection of the growing strength of parliamentary cooperation among the three nations.

President Zardari highlighted the potential for expanding trilateral trade and investment and called for greater collaboration in economic sectors. He particularly emphasized enhancing connectivity through regional initiatives such as the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad (ITI) Railway Corridor and the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which, he said, could serve as vital conduits for trade and economic integration.

He appreciated Türkiye’s growing engagement with Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and announced that one of the upcoming zones would be named the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Special Industrial Zone in recognition of the strong bonds between the two countries.

The president also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan, lauding the exemplary ties based on mutual respect and shared aspirations for regional stability.

Sahiba Gafarova conveyed greetings from the Azerbaijani leadership and invited Pakistani parliamentarians to visit Baku to explore avenues of cooperation, particularly in addressing climate challenges.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with Türkiye and Azerbaijan to promote peace, stability, and inclusive development in the region.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu, and Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov also attended the meeting.