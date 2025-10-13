Private Hajj bookings near the finish line with 44,000 pilgrims confirmed

With only four days left, 44,000 pilgrims booked under the Private Hajj Scheme; 16,000 seats remain as the ministry rules out any deadline extension.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — With just four days left in the Private Hajj Scheme booking period, 44,000 pilgrims have already secured their spots, while 16,000 seats are still up for grabs.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj has made it clear that there will be no extension in the private scheme’s booking deadline. To speed things up, the ministry has issued written instructions to private tour operators, urging them to pick up the pace.

In the past 25 days, private Hajj operators have managed to book around 23,000 pilgrims, while 21,654 applicants who missed out last year will be accommodated in the next Hajj season.

Bookings under the Private Hajj Scheme kicked off on September 19.