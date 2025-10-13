Haleon Pakistan's investment gives economy a shot in the arm

Haleon Pakistan’s Rs27 billion investment has strengthened the economy, created 6,600 jobs, and boosted confidence in Pakistan’s investment climate under SIFC’s facilitation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Haleon Pakistan has emerged as a key player in boosting investment and creating job opportunities across the country.

Backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the company’s efforts are paving the way for greater transparency and ease in the investment process.

According to a recent report by Oxford Economics – a leading global advisory firm known for its economic analysis and forecasts – Haleon Pakistan contributed a remarkable Rs27 billion to the national economy in 2024.

The report was unveiled at the British High Commission in the presence of government and business leaders. It highlighted Haleon’s growing impact on healthcare, employment, and local economic development.

Thanks to Haleon’s initiatives, 6,600 new jobs have been created nationwide, giving the country’s economy a much-needed boost.

Federal Minister for Investment said Pakistan is “open for business” and is keen to promote long-term partnerships with global investors.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance noted that Haleon’s research and initiatives are a shining example of responsible investment in Pakistan.

He added that SIFC’s efforts have opened new doors for investment and strengthened mutual cooperation.