Largest-ever container ship docks in Karachi, showing trust in Pakistan's maritime

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Hutchison Ports terminal in Karachi has received the largest container ship in the country’s history, a 400-meter-long vessel operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) with a capacity for more than 24,000 containers, in a move officials say underscores growing global confidence in Pakistan’s maritime and logistics potential.

The arrival of the MSC Micol, one of the world’s most advanced container ships, marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s shipping industry, which has long lagged behind regional competitors such as India and the United Arab Emirates in handling ultra-large vessels.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports group and the country’s only deep-water terminal, said the berthing of the MSC Micol demonstrates that Pakistan now has the infrastructure to accommodate next-generation vessels that dominate global trade routes between Asia and Europe.

“Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s only deep-water container terminal, has berthed the largest vessel in the nation’s history,” the company said in a statement. “MSC Micol, a next-generation container ship measuring 400 meters in length with a capacity of 24,070 TEUs, is among the world’s most advanced vessels and the largest ever to call at a Pakistani port, marking a historic milestone for Pakistan’s maritime industry.”

The terminal operator said the development underscores “the growing confidence of global shipping lines in Pakistan’s maritime potential” and highlights its “world-class capability” to handle vessels of this scale.

It added that the ability to berth ultra-large container ships will help reduce freight costs and improve trade efficiency, benefits that could make Pakistan’s exports more competitive and imports more cost-effective.

Pakistan’s main seaports, Karachi and nearby Port Qasim, have traditionally handled smaller ships due to draft limitations, restricting their ability to compete with regional deep-water hubs such as Dubai’s Jebel Ali or India’s Mundra Port. The opening of Hutchison Ports Pakistan in 2018 gave the country its first facility capable of receiving vessels up to 400 meters long, a key requirement for the latest generation of global shipping fleets.

Located in Karachi’s Keamari district, the terminal is part of Hutchison Ports’ global network of 53 ports across 24 countries. Its expansion comes as Pakistan seeks to boost exports, streamline logistics, and strengthen trade corridors linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Industry analysts say the arrival of ultra-large vessels could also lower per-container handling costs and encourage major shipping lines to include Pakistan in their mainline Asia–Europe routes, rather than relying on feeder services via Gulf ports.