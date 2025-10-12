FinMin Aurangzeb reaches Washington to attend IMF, WB meetings

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb arrived in Washington on Sunday for a six-day visit to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank

He will represent Pakistan in these meetings and will meet senior officials of global financial institutions and his counterparts from China, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Meetings with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President Ajay Banga, senior White House officials and Chairman of the Congressional Financial Services Committee are also part of his schedule.

He will also address Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) forum as a keynote speaker.

The finance minister will participate in regional roundtable organised by World Bank on Federal Board of Revenue's digital transformation wherein the tax officials of participating countries will highlight their respective countries' tax reforms.

He will also attend events organised by World Economic Forum.

Muhammad Aurangzeb will discuss tax proposals and investment opportunities in Pakistan with officials and members of the US-Pakistan Business Council.

He will also meet with officials of global credit rating agencies, commercial banks, especially Middle Eastern investment banks and highlight Pakistan's economic scenario.

The finance minister will visit leading US think tanks including the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute of International Economics, and will also meet with prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States.