FinMin Aurangzeb heads to US for key World Bank, IMF meetings

Finance Minister Aurangzeb has left for the US to attend IMF and World Bank meetings, discussing new economic targets, flood impact, and potential adjustments to Pakistan’s macroeconomic framework.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb has departed for the United States to represent the country at the upcoming meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Sources said the minister is scheduled to hold crucial meetings with officials from the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

A significant highlight of his trip will be a face-to-face meeting with Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, where key economic issues are expected to be discussed.

Aurangzeb is also set to participate in policy-level negotiations with the IMF mission, where new economic targets for the upcoming month will be outlined for Pakistan’s economic team.

In the wake of the devastating floods, discussions are anticipated to focus on the reduction of economic growth and tax targets. The final approval for any relaxation of these targets will need to come from the IMF Executive Board.

It is worth noting that any changes to Pakistan’s macroeconomic framework will be made based on the request of the economic team.

