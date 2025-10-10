Pakistan can learn much from Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, FinMin Aurangzeb

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan can learn a great deal from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Addressing Saudi investors and the Overseas Chamber of Commerce virtually, the minister said that Pakistan warmly welcomes Saudi investors, noting that Saudi Vision 2030 is gaining global recognition.

He added that the federal cabinet has approved a historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Aurangzeb emphasised that providing a conducive environment for investors is the government’s responsibility. He said that due to government efforts, Pakistan has achieved economic stability, and all major economic indicators are showing positive trends. Furthermore, three major global rating agencies have rated Pakistan’s economic outlook as positive.

He noted that Pakistan is implementing a reform agenda in key sectors including energy and taxation, in consultation with stakeholders, and is committed to export-led economic growth.

The finance minister also shared that he will depart for Washington tonight to attend the IMF annual meetings. He acknowledged that the country still faces the challenge of rehabilitating flood-affected people, and highlighted that Pakistan is moving toward a cashless economy, adding that digitisation will bring transparency to the financial system.