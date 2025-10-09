Gold prices hold steady at record highs in global and local markets

KARACHI (Dunya News) –– Gold prices stayed firm at record levels both internationally and domestically, showing no major movement after a sharp rise a day earlier.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the international gold rate remained unchanged at $4,039 per ounce, keeping local prices steady as well.

In Pakistan’s bullion markets, the price of gold per tola held firm at Rs425,178, while 10 grams of gold stayed flat at Rs364,521.

Just a day earlier, the yellow metal had shot up by Rs8,400 per tola, hitting an all-time high. Traders said gold prices have now hit a plateau as markets wait for fresh cues from global economic trends and U.S. dollar movements.

In short, gold has held its ground after a strong rally — a sign that the market may be catching its breath before the next big move.

