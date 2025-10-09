Progress made in IMF-Pakistan staff-level agreement talks

IMF also expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s ongoing efforts and reforms aimed at addressing climate change challenges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistani authorities have achieved remarkable progress toward reaching a staff-level agreement during the second biannual economic review discussions.

According to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks, a formal staff-level agreement could not yet be finalized; however, both sides agreed to continue policy discussions to bridge remaining gaps.

IMF Mission Chief Eva Petruva noted that Pakistan had made significant progress across several sectors, adding that the IMF recognized the country’s strong implementation of the program’s conditions.

The statement highlighted that the IMF praised Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy while urging the government to maintain fiscal discipline and prioritize assistance for flood-affected communities.

The Fund also recommended the continuation of a tight monetary policy to keep inflation within the target range. Both sides agreed on regular tariff adjustments and structural reforms to revitalize the energy sector, while discussions were held on reducing the size of state-owned enterprises and enhancing transparency.

Additionally, measures to improve the business environment and liberalize commodity markets were reviewed. The IMF also expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s ongoing efforts and reforms aimed at addressing climate change challenges.