Katagar crossing point inaugurated at Pakistan-Iran border in Mashkhel

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A new era of trade, people-to-people contact, and prosperity has begun for the people of Balochistan with the inauguration of the Katagar Crossing Point at the Pakistan-Iran border in Mashkhel.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) formally inaugurated the Katagar Crossing Point during a ceremony attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Zahid Ali Reki, local elders, and members of the business community.

The decision to open the crossing was made during a grand jirga held in Dalbandin on July 2, 2025. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Corps Commander Balochistan had jointly approved the establishment of the route to facilitate local movement and cross-border trade.

The Katagar corridor, located in the border area of Mashkhel, is expected to play a vital role in enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Iran. Frontier Corps Balochistan, in close coordination with the district administration and Iranian authorities, successfully completed all administrative arrangements for the opening.

Officials said that with the strong cooperation between the armed forces and the local population, Balochistan is now moving steadily toward peace, stability, and sustainable development.