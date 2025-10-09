Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Pakistan received $3.2 billion in remittances in August 2025, a 11.3% YoY increase. Total remittances for Q1 FY 2025-26 hit $9.5 billion, with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and US as top contributors.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in August 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday.

Remittances increased by 11.3% on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the central bank said.

It also stated that the total remittances for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 reached $9.5 billion.

The data revealed that the highest remittances were received from Saudi Arabia, amounting to $750.9 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $677.1 million, the United Kingdom with $454.8 million, and the United States with $269 million.

