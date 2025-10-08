Govt, IMF remain divided over anti-corruption, governance framework as talks enter final day

Pakistan and the IMF have agreed to end the baggage and gift schemes

ISLAMABAD (Mudasar Ali Rana) – Differences persist between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the good governance and anti-corruption framework as negotiations enter their final day, with the IMF mission scheduled to depart Islamabad today.

According to sources, the government has proposed the formation of a task force to review the anti-corruption framework. Rules have also been prepared to require officers from Grade 17 to 22 to submit details of their assets to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Based on IMF recommendations, it was further revealed that a proposal has been made to amend the Election Act to include asset declarations by unelected advisers and special assistants. There is also a suggestion to launch a public awareness campaign to curb corruption and promote access to information.

Sources said that a proposal to grant provincial anti-corruption departments the authority to investigate money laundering cases is also under consideration.

Pakistan has requested the IMF not to withdraw incentives for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and has appealed for a review of the condition to end tax exemptions by 2035. However, if the IMF rejects this request, an alternative plan to phase out SEZ incentives is being prepared.

According to sources, Pakistan and the IMF have agreed to end the baggage and gift schemes, while the deadline to tighten the Transfer of Residence scheme has been set for October 15.

