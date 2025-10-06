Gold price increases by Rs5,400 per tola

Gold prices hit new record highs as international rates surged by $54 per ounce to $3,940. In Pakistan, one tola of gold rose by Rs5,400 to Rs415,278.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices have once again hit the roof, reaching an all-time high both in the international and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped sharply by $54 per ounce, touching a new record of $3,940 per ounce.

Following the global surge, domestic gold rates also climbed to unprecedented levels.

In Pakistan, the price of one tola of gold soared by Rs5,400, settling at Rs415,278, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs4,629 to reach Rs356,033.

Read also: Gold prices hit record high as global and local markets surge again

Market experts say investors are rushing to gold as a safe haven amid global economic uncertainty, pushing rates through the roof.

Jewelers, however, warn that such skyrocketing prices may put gold jewelry out of reach for many buyers.