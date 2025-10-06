PSX begins week with volatile trading amid cautious sentiments

PSX opened the week with volatile trading, dropping over 1,600 points intraday before recovering. Trading volume was 1.57 billion shares worth Rs 78.66 billion.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has started the new business week with volatile trading as investors have adopted a cautious approach.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 index shed over 1,600 points to drop to 167,245.57 points compared to previous close of 168,990.07 points.

Later, it registered slight recovery and gained over 200 points to reach 169,220 points.

In previous session, the benchmark index gained 500.44 points, showing a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 168,990.07 points against 168,489.63 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,346,286 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,573,381,774 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 78.66 billion against Rs 70.19 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 485 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 201 recorded gains, 254 sustained losses, whereas 30 remained unchanged.

