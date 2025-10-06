Pakistan second-best emerging economy in terms of reducing default risk: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported that from June 2024 to September 2025, Pakistan delivered an economic performance that “even major emerging economies could not match”

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – International publication Bloomberg has declared Pakistan as the second-best emerging economy, stating that the country has improved its financial credibility over four consecutive quarters.

According to a report, Pakistan has made history on the global financial landscape, ranking second in the world in terms of reducing default risk.

Bloomberg reported that from June 2024 to September 2025, Pakistan delivered an economic performance that “even major emerging economies could not match.” According to credit default swaps (CDS), the “risk of default decreased by an extraordinary 2,200 basis points.”

In its report, Bloomberg described Pakistan as the “only emerging economy” that showed consistent improvement in financial credibility across four quarters. In global rankings, Pakistan now ranks second after Turkey among countries showing the most improvement.

The publication attributed this progress to growing confidence among international investors, crediting it to fiscal discipline, structural reforms, timely debt repayments, and full implementation of the IMF programme, which have all contributed to stabilising the economy.

The report further highlighted that “effective government policies have not only controlled inflation but also stabilised the Pakistani rupee and reduced the current account deficit.” International credit rating agencies like Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s have maintained a positive outlook on Pakistan.

It also stated that globally, the perception has strengthened that Pakistan is moving toward its economic goals through consistent policies and financial transparency. The country is now seen as a safe, attractive, and profitable destination for international investors.