Over 50 Pakistani firms showcase food, agro products at Germany trade fair

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - More than 50 Pakistani companies are showcasing a diverse range of food and agro products at ANUGA 2025 trade fair in Germany, a Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) official said on Sunday, reflecting Pakistan’s growing potential in the global food market.

ANUGA 2025, touted as the world’s largest trade fair for food and beverage industry, is being held in Cologne from Oct. 4 till Oct. 8, bringing together around 8,000 exhibitors from 110 countries.

The fair is expected to be attended by 140,000 visitors from nearly 200 nations and present an opportunity for manufacturers to market their products to regions around the globe.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has set up Pakistan Pavilion at the fair that is designed to highlight the country’s rich agricultural heritage, showcasing advancements in food processing and its adherence to global standards.

“The pavilion highlights Pakistan’s diverse offerings, including rice, processed foods, pink salt, fruit juices, and other value-added agro products,” Hina Tahir, a deputy director at TDAP, told Arab News.

Pakistan’s agro and food exports have shown growth in recent years, rising by 1.62 percent to $5.75 billion during the first nine months of FY 2024–25 (July–March), up from $5.66 billion a year earlier, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In the 2023–24 financial year, the country achieved a historic milestone as agro exports reached $8 billion, marking a 37 percent increase over the previous year’s $5.8 billion.

ANUGA 2025 serves as an unparalleled platform for Pakistani exporters to engage in direct business matchmaking with international buyers, explore new market opportunities, and strengthen Pakistan’s footprint in the global food supply chain, according to the official.

Out of a total of 54 Pakistani firms, 34 companies are exhibiting products at Pakistan Pavilion, while the remaining are participating in the exhibition in their private capacity. Pakistani exhibitors are taking part in pre-arranged business matchmaking sessions with international buyers, attending sector-focused networking events, and pursuing partnership opportunities across Europe, the Middle East and other global markets.

“This integrated strategy seeks to draw foreign investment, foster bilateral trade partnerships, and position Pakistan as a competitive supplier and a growing hub for regional agro-business cooperation,” she said.

In addition to exhibiting export-ready products, Tahir said, the TDAP also plans to use the ANUGA 2025 platform to promote Pakistan’s International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg) 2025, scheduled to be held in Karachi on Nov. 25-27.