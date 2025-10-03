Cyberattack hits major Japanese beverage producer, affecting its operations

The cause and motive of the attacks were still under investigation, the spokeswoman says

TOKYO (AP) — A major Japanese beverage producer says it has been hit by a cyberattack that left its operations disrupted for the fifth day on Friday, and Japanese media are reporting that stocks of the company’s popular beer and other beverages are running low in some stores.

Asahi Group Holdings said its computer systems were hit by a cyberattack on Monday, creating glitches that have affected orders, shipments and a customer call center in Japan. Overseas systems were not affected.

A company spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Friday that the problem had still not been fixed, though some emergency shipments were made on Wednesday, with employees entering information into computer systems manually.

The cause and motive of the attacks were still under investigation, the spokeswoman said. She requested anonymity, which is customary for Japanese companies.